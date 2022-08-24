Police granted two-day physical remand of Farooqui

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Tuesday granted capital police a two-day physical remand of YouTuber and anchorperson Jameel Farooqui who was arrested from Karachi for levelling false allegations against police regarding alleged torture of the PTI leader Shahbaz Gill.

Police produced Farooqui before Judicial Magistrate Mian Azhar Nadeem for seeking his physical remand. The court, while announcing its reserved verdict, remanded Farooqui for two days into police custody.

During the hearing, the prosecution requested the court to grant physical remand of the accused for investigation into the case.

However, the defence lawyer opposed the remand request and prayed before the court to discharge his client.

The lawyer said his client had repeated the remarks of PTI’s leader Shahbaz Gill in his programme. Now what police wanted to recover from him during remand, he said.

The capital police in a statement stated that Farooqui levelled accusations in his V-log that the police had physically and sexually assaulted Gill.

The police had indicated action against those making inflammatory, fabricated, and false allegations, the statement added.

