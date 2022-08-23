UN chief calls for independent, impartial legal process against Imran

The United Nations (UN) chief is aware of the charges against former prime minister Imran Khan and has called for an independent and impartial legal process.

Stéphane Dujarric, the spokesperson for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, during a press briefing was asked to comment on the recent situation in Pakistan.

"The Secretary‑General is aware of the charges brought against former Prime Minister Imran Khan, and he emphasises the need for a competent, independent and impartial legal process.

The Secretary‑General urges calm, lowering of tensions and respect for the rule of law, human rights and fundamental freedoms," the spokesperson said.

Terror case: IHC grants pre-arrest bail to Imran Khan till August 25

His statement comes after the federal capital police booked Imran under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (punishment for acts of terrorism). Later, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief approached the Islamabad High Court seeking bail.

The court granted Imran protective bail for three days.

The first information report (FIR), was registered at Islamabad’s Margalla police station at 10pm on Saturday under the complaint of magistrate Ali Javed.

The FIR argued that Imran’s speech was meant to terrorize the top police officials and the judiciary so they could not perform their functions and abstain from pursuing any action against any PTI-related individual(s) if required to do so.

The magistrate argued that Imran’s speech had spread fear and uncertainty among the police, judges and the nation. It stated that country’s peace had been harmed and legal action should be pursued against accused and exemplary punishment to be meted out.

Meanwhile, the US has also said that it is aware of the charges against Imran, saying that it is not directly a "matter for the United States".

Contempt of court case: IHC issues show-cause notice to Imran Khan, summons him on August 31

"We’re of course aware of the reports about the charges. This is a matter for the Pakistani legal and judicial system.

It is not directly a matter for the United States, and that’s because we don’t have a position on one political candidate or party versus any other political candidate or party," US State Department Spokesman Ned Price said during a press briefing.

He further said that Washington supports the peaceful upholding of democratic, constitutional, and legal principles in Pakistan and around the world.