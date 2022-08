KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological department on Monday predicted heavy rains in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirbabad, Dadu and Sukkur from August 23 to 24.

However, partly cloudy weather is likely to prevail in most parts of the Sindh province. Thundershower is also predicted in Jacobabad, Larkana, Ghotki, Kashmore, Nausheroferoze, Shikarpur, Sanghar, Khairpur, and adjoining areas.