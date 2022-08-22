AGL 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1%)
Aug 22, 2022
Pakistan

Railways suspends trains for flood-hit Balochistan

NNI Published 22 Aug, 2022 06:33am

ISLAMABAD: The flood-hit Balochistan province has lost rail link with the rest of the country. Most of the roads connecting the province to other parts of the country have already been washed away.

On Sunday, Jaffar Express which started its journey in Quetta could not travel beyond Kolpur and had to return back to Quetta.

The Pakistan Railways announced that trains running from Karachi, Peshawar and Lahore to Quetta will now end their journeys in Sukkur. A Railways spokesperson said that one foot deep floodwater was passing over tracks in the province. The Railways has closed trains station at Habib Kot, Sibbi, Dera Murad Jamali, and Notal.

Torrential rains and massive floods have killed at least 27 people in Balochistan, officials announced on Saturday updating the death toll.

Pakistan Railways flood hit Balochistan Railways suspends trains

