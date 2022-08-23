AGL 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.56%)
ANL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.46%)
AVN 84.86 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (2.74%)
BOP 6.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
EFERT 79.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.49%)
EPCL 65.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.02%)
FFL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.33%)
FLYNG 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.71%)
GGGL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.75%)
GGL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.24%)
GTECH 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.45%)
HUMNL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.83%)
KEL 3.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.39%)
LOTCHEM 30.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.16%)
MLCF 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.27%)
OGDC 84.35 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.58%)
PAEL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.21%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 19.49 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.88%)
SILK 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.63%)
TELE 11.92 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.62%)
TPL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.26%)
TPLP 20.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.78%)
TREET 26.83 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.25%)
TRG 97.86 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.74%)
UNITY 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.4%)
WAVES 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.92%)
BR100 4,346 Increased By 80.5 (1.89%)
BR30 15,908 Increased By 217 (1.38%)
KSE100 43,340 Increased By 513.8 (1.2%)
KSE30 16,448 Increased By 215.9 (1.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil climbs as Saudi Arabia warns of OPEC output cuts

Reuters Published 23 Aug, 2022 11:15am

Oil rose on Tuesday as renewed concerns over tight supply dominated market sentiment after Saudi Arabia warned that the major oil producer could cut output to correct a recent oil price decline.

Brent crude futures advanced 93 cents, or 1%, to $97.41 a barrel by 0328 GMT, after a choppy session on Monday when they dropped by more than $4 before paring losses to trade near flat.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 90 cents, or 1%, to $91.26 a barrel.

The benchmarks are down about 12% and 8% this month, respectively, amid fears about a global recession and fuel demand.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries stands ready to reduce production to correct the recent oil price fall driven by poor futures market liquidity and macro-economic fears, which has ignored extremely tight physical crude supply, OPEC’s leader Saudi Arabia said on Monday.

Saudi state news agency SPA cited Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman as telling Bloomberg that OPEC+ has the means and flexibility to deal with challenges.

Major Gulf markets dip on oil weakness, inflation worries

With Saudi Arabia standing out to defend oil prices, the market is likely to take the chance to build long positions, said analysts from Haitong Futures, adding that the outcome of the Iranian nuclear deal remains a big uncertainty.

Iran accused the United States on Monday of procrastinating in efforts to revive Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal - a charge denied by Washington, which said a deal was closer than two weeks ago because of apparent Iranian flexibility.

Meanwhile, Europe faces fresh disruption to energy supplies due to damage to a pipeline system bringing oil from Kazakhstan through Russia, adding to concerns over a plunge in gas supplies.

The current tight demand-supply is underscored by US crude inventory in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) at its lowest level in more than 35 years, Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist from IG Group, said in a note.

On US supply, market participants are awaiting industry data due at 4:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

US crude oil and gasoline stockpiles likely dropped last week, while distillate inventories edged up, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.

OPEC Saudi Arabia Oil prices Brent crude

Comments

1000 characters

Oil climbs as Saudi Arabia warns of OPEC output cuts

Loan resumption: IMF board to take up heavy agenda on 29th

Export-oriented sectors: Govt backs out of subsidised power decision

Inflated power bills: PM seeks report

Policy rate kept unchanged at 15pc: MPC sees headline inflation surging to its peak in Q1

IK, Punjab CM take stock of situation

Police raid Gill’s room in Parliament Lodges

Woman judge: IK faces contempt proceedings

700MW hydropower project: LoS given fourth extension

Govt not happy with Nepra’s decision on wheeling charges

Parliamentary panel observes: NHA awards mega road projects to ‘selected’ companies

Read more stories