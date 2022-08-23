Capt Usman made CDA Chairman

ISLAMABAD: The government on Monday appointed Captain Muhammad Usman (retd) chairman CDA who recently assumed the charge of Chief Commissioner, Islamabad.

The government gave an additional charge of Chairman CDA with immediate effect.

The government approved the summary and the establishment division issued a notification in this regard on Monday.

It is pertinent that as per section 6 of CDA Ordinance 1960, a CDA board member may be appointed as CDA chairman and Islamabad chief commissioner by virtue of his post as a CDA board member, therefore, it has been decided to give him additional charge of CDA chairman.

