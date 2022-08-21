AGL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
Unpopular decisions: Miftah emerges as a fall guy to take the blame

  • PM suspends fixed ST recovery through power bills
APP Published August 21, 2022 Updated August 21, 2022 05:17am

LAHORE: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday immediately suspended fixed sales tax collection through the electricity bills and directed for formulation of a new mechanism in this regard.

The prime minister also directed for an inquiry over the levy of increased sales tax ratio on shopkeepers/ retailers, in the electricity bills other than the agreed one.

The prime minister issued these directives while chairing a meeting to review electricity rates and fixed sales tax collection through electricity bills.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastgir, Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail, Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik, chairman Federal Bureau of Revenue, relevant federal secretaries and other senior officials.

Small retailers: fixed tax regime rationalized

During the meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif specially asked for the inclusion of representatives of traders in the consultation process prior to taking any decision with regard to the collection of taxes from shopkeepers through the utility bills.

While resolving that the government would take all steps for the economic protection of the poor segments of society, the prime minister also directed the relevant authorities and ministries concerned to immediately devise an effective mechanism for slashing the power rates for the poor.

