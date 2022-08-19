AGL 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
ANL 11.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
AVN 84.60 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.38%)
BOP 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (5.3%)
CNERGY 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.74%)
EFERT 79.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.5%)
EPCL 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.66%)
FCCL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
FFL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
FLYNG 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
GGGL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.68%)
GGL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.42%)
GTECH 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.85%)
HUMNL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.69%)
KEL 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
LOTCHEM 30.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.26%)
MLCF 28.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.91%)
OGDC 84.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.79%)
PAEL 17.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 6.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 19.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.22%)
SILK 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
TELE 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
TPL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
TPLP 20.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
TREET 27.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
TRG 97.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.31%)
UNITY 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.74%)
WAVES 13.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,340 Decreased By -21.5 (-0.49%)
BR30 15,958 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.31%)
KSE100 43,296 Decreased By -185.3 (-0.43%)
KSE30 16,395 Decreased By -80.7 (-0.49%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

North Korea tells South Korean president to ‘shut his mouth’ after offer of aid

Reuters Published 19 Aug, 2022 10:08am

SEOUL: North Korea’s Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, said on Friday South Korea’s president should “shut his mouth” after he reiterated that his country was willing to provide economic aid in return for nuclear disarmament.

Her comments mark the first time a senior North Korean official has commented directly on what South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has called an “audacious” plan - first proposed in May and which he talked about again on Wednesday at a news conference to mark his first 100 days in office.

“It would have been more favourable for his image to shut his mouth, rather than talking nonsense as he had nothing better to say,” Kim Yo Jong said in a statement released by state news agency KCNA, calling Yoon “really simple and still childish” to think that he could trade economic cooperation for the North’s honour and nuclear weapons.

“No one barters its destiny for corn cake,” she added. South Korea’s Unification Minister, who handles relations with the North, called Kim’s comments “very disrespectful and indecent.”

While Yoon has said he is willing to provide phased economic aid to North Korea if it ended nuclear weapons development and began denuclearisation, he has also pushed to increase South Korea’s military deterrence against North Korea.

South Korea has resumed long-suspended joint drills with the United States, including major field exercises due to begin next week.

South Korea president says any talks with North Korea should be more than show

On Wednesday a US State Department spokesman said Washington supports Yoon’s policies, but Kim said the joint drills show that the allies’ talk of diplomacy is insincere.

“We make it clear that we will not sit face to face with him,” she said of Yoon. Kim Yo Jong has become a vocal critic of South Korea in recent years, seen by some experts as playing “bad cop” to her brother’s more subdued statements.

Friday’s statement is her harshest personal attack on Yoon to date, but this month she also released a profanity-laced tirade that blamed the South for a COVID-19 outbreak in the North and threatened “deadly retaliation” if there were further occurrences.

Experts say South’s latest economic plan is similar to proposals by previous leaders, including those during the summits between the then-US President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un.

“Yoon’s initiative adds to a long list of failed offers involving South Korean promises to provide economic benefits to North Korea …

These were the same assumptions that were behind a succession of failed efforts to jump-start denuclearisation talks,“ Scott Snyder, a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations think tank, said in a blog post on Thursday.

North Korea test-fired two cruise missiles into the sea on Wednesday, the first such test in two months.

It came after the country declared victory over COVID-19 last week.

south korea Kim Jong Un North Korea Kim Yo Jong South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol

Comments

1000 characters

North Korea tells South Korean president to ‘shut his mouth’ after offer of aid

Intra-day update: Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

5000MW electricity export: Iran shares MoU draft

Pakistan 'rejects India's deliberate attempts of pre-poll rigging' in IIOJK

Import ban on luxury items lifted

PTCL, PTA say investigating internet connectivity problems

Export boost: Miftah assures Aptma all-out support

IMC formed for jewellers’ gold import quota

Agriculture reforms: PM directs ministries to come up with a plan in 2 days

Subsidy on fertilizer: MoI&P heavily censured for benefiting manufacturers

GST on IT services: FBR urged to remove ‘legal’ anomaly in Finance Act

Read more stories