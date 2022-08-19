Commander US Centcom, COAS discuss regional security

ISLAMABAD: Commander US CENTCOM along with delegation visited GHQ on Thursday. Commander CENTCOM had one-on-one meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Matters of mutual interest, regional security situation & stability, defence and security cooperation particularly military to military ties were discussed during the meeting.

The one-on-one call was followed by delegation level meeting. Pakistan Army’s counter terrorism efforts and significant contributions towards regional peace and stability were discussed.

Pakistan-US military training exchange programme also came under discussion.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan Army’s commendable efforts in fight against terrorism, counter terrorism experiences and efforts for regional peace and stability. Later, the visiting dignitary also visited Army Museum and took keen interest in various historical enclosures.

