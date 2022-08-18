BISE Peshawar announces matric annual exam results

PESHAWAR: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Peshawar on Wednesday announced results of matric annual examinations 2022.

A total of 80,044 regular and privates candidates were appeared in the exams out of which 67,246 declared successful, with passing percent of 84, according to results announced by Controller of Examination, Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Peshawar during a ceremony held at Chief Minister House here.

Chief Minister Mehmood Khan was chief guest during award distribution among position holders. Besides, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, Shahram Khan Tarakai, provincial Minister Kamran Bangash, Deputy Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mehmood Khan, Chairman Peshawar Board Nasrullah Khan Yousafzai, Controller of Examinations Arif Ali Khan, parents of position holders’ students, principals, staff members, representatives of schools were present during the ceremony.

In the science group, Faryal Rashid of Peshawar Model Girls High School-II Dalazak Road Peshawar and Muzna Alam of New Islamia Public High School (Female) Charsadda shared first position by securing 1089 marks out of total 1100.

The second position was also shared between three candidates include Maryam Bibi Peshawar Model Girls High School-II Dalazak Road Peshawar, Mashal Subhan from New Islamia Public High School (Female) Charsadda and Syed Hammad Ali Shah of New Islamia Public High School (Male) Charsadda by obtaining 1088 marks out of total 1100.

Similarly, the third position shared between four candidates include Dur Marjan of Peshawar Model Girls High School-II Dalazak Road Peshawar, Zarlakht from New Islamia Public High School (Female) Charsadda and Fatima Zarlal of New Islamia Public High School (Female) Charsadda and Kanwal Akthar from the same institute by securing 1087 marks out of total 1100.

In the humanities group, Saira Gul, Hafiza Umama Syed and Syeda Haleema Masaud from Iqra Hufaz Secondary School for Girls Warsak Road Peshawar secured first, second and third positions by obtaining 1043, 1030 and 1004 respectively.

Earlier, Chairman Peshawar Board Nasrullah Khan Yousafzai speaking on the occasion congratulated the position holders’ students and those declared passed in the examinations and asked them to keep their momentum and gain further excellence in academic career.

Later, the Controller of Examinations, BISE Peshawar Arif Ali Khan formally announced the name of position holders and overall results of matric annual examination 2022.

He thanked the board high officials, staff members and relevant authorities who had played a pivotal role in timely preparation of the results, because of their efforts and work; today it has made it possible to announce results in stipulated period.

