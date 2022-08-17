KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== National Refinery Ltd 30.6.2022 150% (F) 9,079.013 113.53 19.10.2022 12.10.2022 Year Ended 02.00.P.M. to AGM 19.10.2022 MCB-Arif Habib Savings 30.6.2022 10% (F) 173.361 2.41 24.10.2022 17.10.2022 & Investments Limited Year Ended 11.30.A.M. To AGM 24.10.2022 EFU Life Assurance 30.6.2022 15% (ii) 620.292 6.20 30.08.2022 Limited Half Year To 01.09.2022 Attock Petroleum 30.6.2022 300% 25% 18,536.343 186.23 20.09.2022 14.09.2022 Limited YearEnded Bonus Shares 12.00.P.M. To AGM 20.09.2022 Attock Refinery 30.6.2022 100% (F) 9,930.713 93.14 20.09.2022 14.09.2022 Limited (Unconsolidated) YearEnded 11.00.A.M. To AGM 20.09.2022 ===============================================================================================================

