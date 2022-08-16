Sri Lankan shares dip after 12-day rally

Sri Lankan shares pulled back on Tuesday after their longest gaining streak since January 2021, weighed down by losses in industrial stocks.

The CSE All-Share index ended 1.15% lower at 9,086.24, after hitting a four-and-a-half month high earlier in the session.

The index is up 17.5% so far this month, but has lost 25.7% this year.

Data released on Sunday showed Sri Lanka’s manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index declined 2.7 points in July, compared to June, as the island nation face its worst financial crisis in more than 70 years.

Sri Lanka’s central bank is likely to keep interest rates steady on Thursday on hopes a recent downtrend in global commodity prices will be sustained and help steady record high domestic inflation without any further monetary tightening.

Conglomerates Expolanka Holdings and LOLC Holdings fell 2.6% each and weighed the most on the CSE All-Share index.

Lender LOLC Development Finance capped some losses on the index with a 28.1% surge.

Trading volume slipped to 222.9 million shares from 231.8 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market turnover was 5.41 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($15.24 million), according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing 194.3 million rupees worth of shares, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading 5.35 billion rupees worth of shares, the data showed.