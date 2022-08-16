AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
ANL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.34%)
AVN 79.70 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.93%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.23%)
CNERGY 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.83%)
EFERT 79.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.9%)
EPCL 67.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.69%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
FLYNG 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
GGGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.29%)
GGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.57%)
GTECH 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.95%)
LOTCHEM 35.20 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.09%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.73%)
PAEL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.42%)
PRL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (7.4%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.79%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.22%)
TPLP 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.86%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.8%)
TRG 96.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.8%)
UNITY 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.36%)
WAVES 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,275 Increased By 67 (1.59%)
BR30 15,794 Increased By 348.3 (2.26%)
KSE100 42,872 Increased By 628.4 (1.49%)
KSE30 16,219 Increased By 247.6 (1.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lankan shares dip after 12-day rally

Reuters Published 16 Aug, 2022 07:00pm

Sri Lankan shares pulled back on Tuesday after their longest gaining streak since January 2021, weighed down by losses in industrial stocks.

The CSE All-Share index ended 1.15% lower at 9,086.24, after hitting a four-and-a-half month high earlier in the session.

The index is up 17.5% so far this month, but has lost 25.7% this year.

Data released on Sunday showed Sri Lanka’s manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index declined 2.7 points in July, compared to June, as the island nation face its worst financial crisis in more than 70 years.

Sri Lanka’s central bank is likely to keep interest rates steady on Thursday on hopes a recent downtrend in global commodity prices will be sustained and help steady record high domestic inflation without any further monetary tightening.

Conglomerates Expolanka Holdings and LOLC Holdings fell 2.6% each and weighed the most on the CSE All-Share index.

Lender LOLC Development Finance capped some losses on the index with a 28.1% surge.

Trading volume slipped to 222.9 million shares from 231.8 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market turnover was 5.41 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($15.24 million), according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing 194.3 million rupees worth of shares, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading 5.35 billion rupees worth of shares, the data showed.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All-Share index Sri Lankan stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lankan shares dip after 12-day rally

Rupee registers marginal appreciation against US dollar

Remittance inflow declines 8.6% month-on-month in July, stands at $2.52bn

KSE-100 falls 0.42% in turbulent session

Prohibited funding case: IHC forms larger bench to hear PTI's petition against ECP

At least 20 killed, 6 injured in bus-tanker collision on Multan-Sukkur Motorway

Gas reserves discovered in Tal block, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Russia's Gazprom warns European gas prices could climb a further 60%

Overdue receivables’ payment: Hubco accuses CPPA-G of being ‘unfair’

Oil extends losses as weak demand outlook persists

Torrential rains lash Karachi, disrupt daily activities

Read more stories