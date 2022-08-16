Elahi reshuffles Punjab Cabinet

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has changed the portfolios of some provincial ministers. As per notification, Brig Musaddiq Abbasi has been given the portfolio of Public Prosecution Department while Raja Mohammad Basharat has been assigned charge of Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Environment and Protection Department.

Khurram Virk is the Punjab Law Minister. Dr Yasmin Rashid has been made Minister Incharge of the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department while Akhtar Malik has been made Minister Incharge of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department.

Likewise, the Ministry of Information Technology has been withdrawn from Raja Yasir Humayun and given to Special Assistant to Chief Minister Arsalan Khalid.

Moreover, while talking to a delegation of physically-challenged persons, the CM announced to increase conveyance allowance for the blind, dumb, deaf and other differently-abled employees in all government institutions of Punjab, upgradation of posts and recruitment against 664 vacant posts.

The CM while issuing directions to resolve the issues of disabled persons announced that the provincial government will give Rs 10,000 per month conveyance allowance to differently-abled persons. He also announced upgrading posts for disabled employees in all the provincial government departments and explained that posts for all those who cannot walk or hear would be upgraded.

The CM further announced the immediate recruitment of 664 vacant posts for disabled persons and asked the special education department to send a summary to his office. The N League-led government ignored the problems of disabled persons; he regretted and termed them as children of the nation.

The government will solve your problems while ensuring full respect, he added. The delegation thanked the CM and termed him a benefactor who developed institutions for them and resolved long-awaited problems.

Further, the CM has directed concerned departments to expedite relief operation in flood-affected areas of Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur districts. He also directed to shift people to safer places besides establishment of relief camps in the affected areas. He said all necessary facilities should be ensured to flood-affected families.

