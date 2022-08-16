AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
ANL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.34%)
AVN 79.70 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.93%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.23%)
CNERGY 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.83%)
EFERT 79.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.9%)
EPCL 67.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.69%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
FLYNG 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
GGGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.29%)
GGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.57%)
GTECH 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.95%)
LOTCHEM 35.20 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.09%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.73%)
PAEL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.42%)
PRL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (7.4%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.79%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.22%)
TPLP 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.86%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.8%)
TRG 96.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.8%)
UNITY 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.36%)
WAVES 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,275 Increased By 67 (1.59%)
BR30 15,794 Increased By 348.3 (2.26%)
KSE100 42,872 Increased By 628.4 (1.49%)
KSE30 16,219 Increased By 247.6 (1.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTI stands behind Gill, says Fawad

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 16 Aug, 2022 03:59am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Monday rubbished the reports that the party abandoned Dr Shahbaz Gill the chief of staff to the PTI chairman – following his controversial remarks about state institutions, and the party fully stands by him.

Speaking at a presser here, he said that “whatever Shahbaz Gill has stated on a TV channel is out in public, and the PTI stands behind him”.

Gill was arrested last week, a day after issuing controversial remarks on a private TV channel. He was subsequently booked on charges of sedition and inciting members of state institutions against the all-powerful military.

A treason case was registered against him at the Kohsar Police Station under several sections of the Pakistan Penal Code, including 124-A (sedition), 131 (abetting mutiny, or attempting to seduce a soldier, sailor or airman from his duty), 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot if rioting be committed; if not committed), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups, etc), and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), among others.

Fawad, who is a former information minister, said that Gill was arrested as he is weak and an overseas Pakistani, adding the government has previously tortured him and wants to torture Gill again.

As the police continue searching for the mobile phone through which Gill reportedly spoke to the private TV channel, Fawad said that the PTI leader did not use his phone due to the closure of signals on account of Muharram 10.

“He used his landline to call the TV channel,” he said, and demanded that the case be wrapped up at the earliest as the PTI would not allow Gill to be tortured further.

“Let me make it clear that the whole party stands by him and we will not allow the government to torture him anymore as it’s nothing but political victimisation,” he maintained.

He said that the government only wants a remand of Gill as it wants to torture him, adding the case against Gill is weak, and that is why the public prosecutor is not presenting his arguments.

He alleged that efforts are being made to kidnap and shift him to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), which is not acceptable. He also came down hard at the Interior Minister, Rana Sanaullah, saying the man has established the worst tradition of torturing children and women, which is evident from the treatment given to the 10-month-old kid of Gill’s driver.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Fawad Chaudhry Dr Shahbaz Gill PTI

Comments

Comments are closed.

PTI stands behind Gill, says Fawad

Investment, energy and trade: MBS urged to expedite cooperation

Nawaz to return to Pakistan next month?

NA passes ‘Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions Bill, 2022’

Report called in 10 days: PM orders removal of impediments to inward FDI flows

Experts present suggestions aimed at transforming energy sector

Petrol price raised by Rs6.72/liter

Punjab govt withdraws security of Sharif family; PM will continue to receive security

Flood-affected areas: PM orders Rs50,000 per family financial assistance thru BISP

Debt and liabilities hit historic high of Rs59.6trn

Special chartered flight: High-profile Pakistanis whose identities are unknown

Read more stories