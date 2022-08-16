AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
Aug 16, 2022
Pakistan

Inter admission: Sindh revokes domicile, PRC condition

INP Published 16 Aug, 2022 03:59am

KARACHI: Sindh on Monday revoked the condition of submission of domicile and PRC at the time of admission in Intermediate.

The director of colleges Sindh in a press release announced to extend the date of admission in the first year till August 20 owing to continuous rain across the province.

The condition of submitting domicile and PRC has been revoked and now the students will submit the said documents at the time of examination of intermediate and registration.

In this context, the directions have been forwarded to all colleges in the province.

Earlier, the Board of Intermediate Education (BIEF) Karachi postponed all examination papers that were scheduled for Thursday (August 11).

According to a notification issued by the BIEK, the papers were postponed in line with the rain forecast issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

