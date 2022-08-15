TPL Trakker wins two awards at BoYA event

KARACHI: The Brands of the Year Award is hailed as one of the most eminent and trustworthy brand awards in the industry based on the current year’s market standing and consumer preferences.

TPL Trakker received two prestigious awards at the BoYA ceremony recently held in Karachi, under the categories of Digital Mapping & Location Services, and Fleet Management Solutions.

“At TPL Trakker we firmly believe in progressive facilitation of evolving digital ecosystems. As a market leader, we continuously outperform others by providing innovative solutions in the areas of IoT and fleet management to our esteemed customers as well as serving the nation through our digital mapping and location services. We are grateful to Brands Foundation for acknowledging our endless commitment towards excellence,” said CEO Sarwar Ali Khan.

