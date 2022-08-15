BISE Mardan issues SSC results: Girl students outshine boys

PESHAWAR: The girl students outshined boys by securing all the top positions in the results of school secondary certificate (SSC) annual examinations 2022, announced by Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Mardan.

A total of 65,560 male and female candidates appeared in the examinations, out of which 53,552 declared passed with percent of 81.68, according to results issued by Controller of Examinations, the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Mardan here.

In Science group, Sania from Khyber Islamic Model School Akbar Pura Nowshera, and Muhammad Saad of Govt Higher Secondary School Mathian Mardan shared first position by securing 1088 marks out of total 1100,

Asmat Ali from the Fazl e Haq College Mardan stood second by obtaining 1086 marks out of 1100.

The third position was also shared by four girls students Girls Cadet College Mardan include Momina Amir, Aliza Gulalai Fayaz and Bibi Maryam and Manahil Aftab by securing 1085 out of 1100.

Similarly, girls students outshined boys in the art group by securing all top three positions. Husna Bibi from Suffah Children Academy Nowshera stood first by securing 1019 marks out of 1100, Aleena Nadeem of Govt Girls High School Shergarh Mardan secured second position by obtaining 1012 out of 1100, while Robina Iftikhar from Govt Girls High School Shergarh Mardan clichéd third position by securing 973 marks out of 1100.

In the science group, a total of 44,661 male and female candidates took examinations out of which 39,494 declared pass with percent of 88.43, according to the Gazette book of SCC Annual 2022, issued by BISE Mardan.

Similarly, in the Humanities/Art group, as many as 20,899 male and female candidates appeared in the examination out of which 14, 058 declared pass with percent of 67.27, as per Gazette book.

According to 9th grade results, in Science group, a total of 51,043 male and female candidates were taken examination out of which 29, 605 remained successfully, while in humanities group, as many as 24,565 male and female candidates were appeared in the examinations out of which 7,171 declared passed.

As per overall results, a total of 75, 608 male and female candidates took 9th grade examinations out of which 36,776 declared passed.

On the occasion, Chairman BISE Mardan Muhammad Imtiaz Ayub and Controller of Examinations Prof Wajid Ali congratulated the position holders’ students and expressed best wishes for their future.

