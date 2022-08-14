AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
ANL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.34%)
AVN 79.70 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.93%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.23%)
CNERGY 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.83%)
EFERT 79.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.9%)
EPCL 67.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.69%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
FLYNG 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
GGGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.29%)
GGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.57%)
GTECH 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.95%)
LOTCHEM 35.20 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.09%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.73%)
PAEL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.42%)
PRL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (7.4%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.79%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.22%)
TPLP 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.86%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.8%)
TRG 96.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.8%)
UNITY 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.36%)
WAVES 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,275 Increased By 67 (1.59%)
BR30 15,794 Increased By 348.3 (2.26%)
KSE100 42,872 Increased By 628.4 (1.49%)
KSE30 16,219 Increased By 247.6 (1.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Civil servants can’t escape departmental probe even after acquittal on criminal charge: SC

Terence J Sigamony Published 14 Aug, 2022 07:17am

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan declared that a civil servant cannot escape departmental proceedings or consequences, thereof, on account of his acquittal/exoneration on a criminal charge.

The judgment authored by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar said that while facing expulsive proceedings on the departmental side on account of his indictment on a criminal charge, he may not save his job in the event of acquittal as the department may still have reasons to conscionably consider his stay in the service as inexpedient.

It said that the department can assess the suitability of a civil servant, confronted with a charge through a fact-finding method, which is somewhat inquisitorial in nature, but without the heavier procedural riders, otherwise, required in criminal jurisdiction to eliminate any potential risk of error.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar heard the appeal against the judgment of the Federal Service Tribunal. The bench set aside the impugned judgment of the Service Tribunal and dismissed the Service Appeal filed by the respondent in the Federal Service Tribunal.

Arshad Ali (respondent) was officiating as Head Postmaster at Kutchery Post Office, Karachi, where a huge fraud in the Savings Bank Accounts was unearthed on 16.05.2003. Disciplinary proceedings were initiated against the respondent under the provisions of the Removal from Service (Special Powers) Ordinance, 2000.

The respondent was also indicted in NAB Reference No 25/2003; however, the Accountability Court acquitted the respondent although, against the said judgment an appeal was pending adjudication in the Sindh High Court. In the disciplinary proceedings initiated by the department, the respondent was found guilty of misconduct and dismissed from service. The FST had allowed the service appeal of the respondent. However, the department filed an appeal against in the apex court.

The Court observed that sometimes a little negligence or inefficiency may cause serious disaster and stern end results, therefore, at the time of appraising any act of misconduct contrasted with the penalty imposed by the management, the Service Tribunal is obligated to re-evaluate the evidence all-inclusive and then inquiry findings with recommendations.

The foresight of deterrent punishment is not only to maintain balance with the seriousness of wrong done by a person but also to make an example for others as a preventive measure for reformation of the society. The respondent was found guilty in discharge of his duties; hence, he could not be let free or exonerated.

The judgment said that the departmental inquiry is started off for making inquiry into the allegations of misconduct in order to maintain and uphold discipline and decorum in the institution and efficiency of the department to strengthen and preserve public confidence.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Supreme Court of Pakistan civil servants Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar departmental proceedings

Comments

1000 characters

Civil servants can’t escape departmental probe even after acquittal on criminal charge: SC

Saudi Arabia plans to renew $3bn deposit in assistance to Pakistan: report

PM renews offer of ‘charter of economy’

‘Economic Journey of Pakistan’ released: Govt eyes 6-7pc GDP growth in medium-term

SBP allows opening of ‘Asaan Mobile Account’

President approves NITB Bill

IK announces country-wide mass mobilisation campaign

Oil refineries’ estimates: POL products’ prices may soar to Rs16.48 per litre

Nation urged to work for progress, development, prosperity of country wholeheartedly

Uniform tariff policy: Power Div seeks Rs1.55/unit hike in KE tariff

Three dams, link roads swept away: Six more die; Balochistan still facing rain ravages

Read more stories