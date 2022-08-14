AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
ANL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.34%)
AVN 79.70 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.93%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.23%)
CNERGY 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.83%)
EFERT 79.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.9%)
EPCL 67.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.69%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
FLYNG 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
GGGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.29%)
GGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.57%)
GTECH 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.95%)
LOTCHEM 35.20 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.09%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.73%)
PAEL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.42%)
PRL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (7.4%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.79%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.22%)
TPLP 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.86%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.8%)
TRG 96.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.8%)
UNITY 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.36%)
WAVES 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,275 Increased By 67 (1.59%)
BR30 15,794 Increased By 348.3 (2.26%)
KSE100 42,872 Increased By 628.4 (1.49%)
KSE30 16,219 Increased By 247.6 (1.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Notices issued on Gill’s post-arrest bail plea

Fazal Sher Published 14 Aug, 2022 07:20am

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Saturday issued notices to the investigating officer (IO) and the prosecutor on the post-arrest bail application of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and party chairman Imran Khan’s chief of staff, Dr Shahbaz Gill who was sent by the same court to jail.

Gill was arrested by the police on August 9 at Bani Gala Chowk on charges of “sedition” and “inciting the public against the state institutions”.

Gill’s lawyer Faisal Chaudhry filed a petition before Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Adnan Khan seeking post-arrest bail of his client.

The court issued notices to IO and prosecutor and sought their comments on Gill’s application on August 15.

According to the petition filed by Gill’s counsel, the incumbent coalition government had filed false cases to “settle scores” with the PTI, and that their “false FIR” was filed to achieve political objectives. The petition requested the dismissal of the order of the judicial magistrate and asked for approval for Gill’s physical remand.

It stated that the court should declare that the order given in Gill’s case was “not a judicial order but an administrative order”. The petition further maintained that during the investigation, the police could not prove any allegations against Shahbaz Gill.

Chaudhry requested the court that the PTI leader be granted post-arrest bail.

Gill was presented before the court after expiry of his two-day physical remand. A large number of the PTI members gathered outside the court and raised slogans in his favour.

Before the hearing began, his handcuffs were removed and he was allowed to meet his legal team. Judicial Magistrate Shabbir, after hearing the arguments of the prosecutor and the accused’s lawyers, decided to reject the request for further physical remand.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Dr Shahbaz Gill PTI local court Gill’s post arrest bail plea

Comments

1000 characters

Notices issued on Gill’s post-arrest bail plea

Saudi Arabia plans to renew $3bn deposit in assistance to Pakistan: report

PM renews offer of ‘charter of economy’

‘Economic Journey of Pakistan’ released: Govt eyes 6-7pc GDP growth in medium-term

SBP allows opening of ‘Asaan Mobile Account’

President approves NITB Bill

IK announces country-wide mass mobilisation campaign

Oil refineries’ estimates: POL products’ prices may soar to Rs16.48 per litre

Nation urged to work for progress, development, prosperity of country wholeheartedly

Uniform tariff policy: Power Div seeks Rs1.55/unit hike in KE tariff

Three dams, link roads swept away: Six more die; Balochistan still facing rain ravages

Read more stories