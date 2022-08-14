Govt urged to create new sites for garbage disposal

KARACHI: Pasban Democratic Party (PDP) chairman Altaf Shakoor has urged the government to create new garbage disposal landfill sites in Karachi to ensure lifting and disposal of maximum garbage and solid waste across the city.

He expressed concern over poor garbage disposal system in Karachi, especially after recent monsoon rains, which has spread diseases in the city.

Shakoor said that the garbage lifting companies are not properly fulfilling the responsibilities and provincial government should take notice immediately.

He said poor masses are suffering due to bad governance in garbage lifting sector. He said it costs thousands of rupees for treatment of patients and majority of the poor families could hardly afford the expenses.

He said the poor people of Karachi are paying a high price of government failure to ensure proper garbage lifting in the megacity.

Shakoor said the Sindh health minister and local government minister, as well as, Karachi administrator should ensure proper garbage lifting, opening of choked sewerage lines and dewatering of accumulated rainwater from streets. He said Karachi needs a municipal emergency to cope with the situation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022