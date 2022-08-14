KP CM felicitates nation on Independence Day

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mehmood Khan has congratulated the nation on the Diamond Jubilee independence celebrations.

In a message issued in connections with the Independence Day of Pakistan, he said that the day reminds us of the untiring struggle and matchless sacrifices of forefathers that paved way for creation of separate homeland for Muslims of subcontinent.

The chief minister said on this day we should reaffirm our pledge to work for progress of the country.

He said that whole nation pays tribute to sacrifices of Muslim freedom fighters that carved out a separate homeland for Muslims. He said that it is our collective responsibility to shun difference and join hands to led country on course of prosperity and progress.

