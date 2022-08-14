Major reshuffle sees 29 officers of Prisons Department transferred in KP

PESHAWAR: Twenty-nine (29) officers of the Prisons Department have been transferred and posted in a major reshuffle in the department throughout the province, said an official notification issued here by Home & Tribal Affairs Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday.

According to the notification, Mohammad Hamid (BPS-18), Deputy Superintendent Central Jail Haripur has been transferred and posted as Superintendent District Jail Abbottabad while Muhammad Riaz (BPS-18) has been transferred from District Jail Buner at Daggar to Central Prison Mardan against the post of the Superintendent BPS-19 (OPS).

Furthermore, Zafarullah Jan Deputy Superintendent (BPS-17) has been transferred from Central Prison D.I. Khan and posted in Sub Jail Tank against the vacant post of the same grade while Mohammad Ayub Deputy Superintendent Jail (BPS-17) has been transferred from Central Prison Peshawar to District Jail Kohat against the vacant post, Shamroze Khan Assistant Superintendent Jail now promoted to Deputy Superintendent Jail (BPS-17) from Central Prison Peshawar to the Inspectorate of Prisons Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pesahwar against the vacant post of Deputy Superintendent Jail (BPS-17), Amjad Ali Khan Deputy Superintendent Jail (BPS-17) from Central Prison Mardan to Central Prison Pesahwar.

