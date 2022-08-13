AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
KP TEVTA approves revised budget for FY 2021-22

Recorder Report Published 13 Aug, 2022 06:49am

PESHAWAR: The Board of Directors (BoD) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (KP-TEVTA) on Friday approved the revised budget of the authority for the year 2021-22 and budget estimates for the year 2022-23.

The approval was accorded in the 20th Board of Directors meeting which held here with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan in the chair. Secretary law Masood Ahmad, Secretary Industries Saqib Raza and other board members attended the meeting. The forum deliberated upon the matters pertaining to the strengthening of Technical Education and important decisions were made to this end.

The forum also took a detailed review of implementation of decisions taken in the last board meeting. The participants were informed that in the light of board’s decisions 12 technical institutions were taken over by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (KP TEVTA) from the System of Technical & Vocational Education & Training (STVET) while work was also in progress for taking over of five more technical institutes by KP TEVTA.

The chief minister on the occasion directed the authorities concerned to further improve the utilization of development funds under the TEVTA and said that promotion of Technical Education & Professional Trainings was one of the priority areas of his government. He added that the provincial government was making concerted efforts to provide skills development opportunities to youth in order to overcome the menace of unemployment. The chief minister also directed the authorities of industries department to take steps to further streamline the Technical Education sector.

