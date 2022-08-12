AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
Interior Ministry cancels NOC of ARY News

BR Web Desk Published August 12, 2022

The Ministry of Interior has cancelled the no-objection certificate (NOC) of ARY Communications Private Ltd, over “adverse reports from agencies”.

The notification issued by the ministry, dated August 11, to the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) reads: “The NOC issued in favour of M/S ARY Communications Private (Ltd). is cancelled with immediate effect and until further orders on the basis of adverse reports from agencies.”

Meanwhile, ARY News English website called this move by "the coalition government led by PML-N" an "economic murder of more than 4,000 media workers associated with the news channel".

Pemra restrained from suspending or revoking licence: SHC restores ARY News transmission

The report also termed it "a new move against the journalist fraternity", saying this was done without any notice.

The channel’s administration also condemned the suspension of its transmissions, saying the network is being victimised by the federal government.

ARY News came under fire for allegedly airing “seditious” remarks by PTI leader Shahbaz Gill on August 9.

Gill was subsequently booked on charges of sedition and inciting the public against state institutions.

Hours after Gill's arrest, PEMRA issued a show-cause notice to ARY News for airing his controversial remarks, which the authority described as "highly hateful and seditious" and tantamount to inciting the "armed forces towards revolt".

TV channel’s owner, 5 others charged with sedition

The next day, ARY issued a clarification, saying Gill’s remarks were his personal opinion and had nothing to do this the channel’s policy.

Ammad Yousaf, vice president of the network, who was also arrested, and later released on bail in the same case, said the decision was “illegal and ridiculous”, and would be challenged in court.

