AGL 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
ANL 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.59%)
AVN 79.15 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.23%)
BOP 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.15%)
CNERGY 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.97%)
EFERT 78.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.19%)
EPCL 67.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.5%)
FCCL 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.03%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
FLYNG 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.71%)
GGGL 11.54 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.76%)
GGL 17.54 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.74%)
GTECH 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.72%)
HUMNL 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.84%)
KEL 3.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.25%)
LOTCHEM 34.68 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (5.51%)
MLCF 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
OGDC 86.01 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.73%)
PAEL 16.59 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.85%)
PIBTL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.76%)
PRL 18.57 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.48%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.8%)
TPL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2%)
TPLP 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.11%)
TREET 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.18%)
TRG 95.95 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.53%)
UNITY 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.62%)
WAVES 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.98%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 4,254 Increased By 45.4 (1.08%)
BR30 15,663 Increased By 217.4 (1.41%)
KSE100 42,630 Increased By 386.3 (0.91%)
KSE30 16,119 Increased By 147.8 (0.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India bond yields rise as investors focus on auction, inflation data

Reuters Published 12 Aug, 2022 11:45am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields rose in early trading on Friday, tracking a similar move in US Treasuries, as investors await the weekly auction of bonds and local retail inflation data.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 7.3047% at 0445 GMT, after ending at 7.2673% on Thursday. It had fallen eight basis points in the last two sessions.

“The sharp rise in US yields is definitely weighing on sentiment, and crude oil is also slowly inching back towards the $100 per barrel mark,” a trader with a private bank said.

US Treasury yields rose, with the 10-year yield climbing 10 basis points on Thursday, as investors bet the Federal Reserve will continue hiking rates as inflation remains high, even though price pressures eased recently.

Global oil prices also gained, with the benchmark Brent crude oil contract rising for last two sessions through Thursday as the International Energy Agency raised its oil demand growth forecast for this year.

India bond yields rise tracking US peers, RBI hike weakens sentiment

The benchmark Brent contract was trading at $99.15 per barrel, after gaining over 3% in last two days.

Meanwhile, the Indian government will conduct a sale of bonds for 320 billion Indian rupees ($4.02 billion) and the auction includes liquid five- and 14-year notes among other notes.

“Auction cutoffs will provide clarity on the comfort level of investors with regards to current yield levels, but volume may remain lower ahead of the long weekend,” the trader said. Indian money markets will remain shut on Monday and Tuesday for local holidays. Still, market participants expect India’s latest retail inflation reading to have eased, potentially mirroring data that showed softer-than-expected inflation in the United States.

A Reuters poll showed India’s July inflation may drop to 6.78% from 7.01% in the prior month. Stubborn inflation continues to remain a major concern for the Reserve Bank of India, despite the central bank having lifted its key policy rate by 140 basis points since May.

Indian government bond

Comments

1000 characters

India bond yields rise as investors focus on auction, inflation data

Pakistan, Turkiye sign preferential trade agreement

Extended Fund Facility: Pakistan receives Letter of Intent from IMF

Islamabad Court approves judicial remand for Gill, rejects extension in physical remand

Rs50bn loan from consortium of banks: ECC decides to issue letter of comfort to PSO

Purchase of coal: CPHGC seeks Rs167bn from govt

USF and Ignite: Telecom operators seek suspension of their contribution for two years

Import of petroleum products: PSO receives Rs62bn for confirmation of LCs

Revised tax regime for traders: Promulgation of Ordinance put off till next month

Oil prices slip on cloudy demand outlook, but poised for weekly gain

CASA-1000: NTDC seeks $35m financing

Read more stories