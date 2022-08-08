Sri Lanka shares mark longest gaining streak since early January

Sri Lankan shares closed near an 11-week high on Monday, registering their eighth straight session of gains, led by sharp advances in financial stocks.

Sri Lankan shares close at 10-week high on consumer boost

The CSE All-Share index ended up 1.1% at 8,422.97, clocking its longest gaining streak since early January.

Amid severe fuel shortages, Sri Lanka has given approval to Lanka Indian Oil Corp to open 50 new fuel stations, a company official said.

Sri Lanka, which has faced political upheaval amid its worst financial crisis in more than 70 years, is considering a restructure of local and sovereign debt, President Ranil Wickremesinghe said on Friday.

Conglomerate LOLC Holdings was the biggest boost to the index, surging 17.1% to its highest since early June.

On the CSE All-Share index, trading volume fell to 58.6 million shares from 101.9 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market turnover was 3.33 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($9.24 million), according to exchange data.