FIA forms JIT to investigate social media propaganda

BR Web Desk Published August 7, 2022

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Sunday formed a Joint-Investigation Team (JIT) to probe "social media propaganda" after the helicopter crash in which six Pakistan Army officials embraced martyrdom, Aaj News reported.

Director-General FIA Waqar Uddin Syed will lead the four-member JIT that will identify the people involved in the smear campaign against the Army.

President Alvi phones grieving families of martyred army officers

Those who embraced martyrdom in the unfortunate incident included, Lt Gen Sarfraz, Brigadier Amjad Hanif — whose name had been approved for promotion as major general — Brigadier Muhammad Khalid, both pilots Major Saeed Ahmed and Major Talha Manan, and crew member Naik Mudassar Fayyaz.

All 6 Pakistan Army personnel martyred in helicopter crash

The DG ISPR issued a press release on Friday, condemning the “highly unacceptable and regretful social media campaign” after the unfortunate incident.

“The online campaign caused deep anguish and distress among the families of martyrs and rank and file of the armed forces,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

“While the whole nation stood with the institution in this difficult time, certain insensitive quarters resorted to hurtful & derogatory comments on social media,” it concluded.

