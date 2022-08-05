Army condemns ‘malicious social media campaign’ after helicopter crash

Pakistan Army on Friday condemned the “highly unacceptable and regretful social media campaign” after the unfortunate helicopter crash on August 1, the military’s media affairs wing said.

“The online campaign caused deep anguish and distress among the families of martyrs and rank and file of the armed forces,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

“While the whole nation stood with the institution in this difficult time certain insensitive quarters resorted to hurtful & derogatory comments on social media,” it concluded.

Earlier this week, an army aviation helicopter carrying six army officials, including Commander 12 Corps Lt Gen Sarfraz, went missing on Monday evening in Balochistan.

The wreckage of a military helicopter was later found in Musa Goth, Windar — around 80km northwest of Karachi on Tuesday, with no survivors.

COAS Bajwa attends funeral prayers, meets families of martyred army officers

Those who embraced martyrdom in the unfortunate incident included, Lt Gen Sarfraz, Brigadier Amjad Hanif — whose name had been approved for promotion as major general — Brigadier Muhammad Khalid, both pilots Major Saeed Ahmed and Major Talha Manan, and crew member Naik Mudassar Fayyaz.

The “accident occurred due to bad weather as per initial investigations,” the ISPR had said.