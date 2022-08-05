AGL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.6%)
ANL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.32%)
AVN 78.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.9%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (11.58%)
EFERT 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.68%)
EPCL 69.60 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.2%)
FCCL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.08%)
FFL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (5.32%)
FLYNG 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (7.97%)
GGGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.55%)
GGL 16.79 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.32%)
GTECH 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
KEL 2.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.82%)
LOTCHEM 30.77 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (7.85%)
MLCF 28.98 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (7.53%)
OGDC 82.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.73%)
PAEL 16.97 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.92%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.11%)
PRL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (8.06%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.55%)
TELE 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TPL 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 19.88 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.12%)
TREET 26.46 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.12%)
TRG 94.60 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.06%)
UNITY 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.63%)
WAVES 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.75%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.84%)
BR100 4,187 Increased By 80.1 (1.95%)
BR30 15,474 Increased By 343.5 (2.27%)
KSE100 42,096 Increased By 670.9 (1.62%)
KSE30 15,883 Increased By 222.7 (1.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Army condemns ‘malicious social media campaign’ after helicopter crash

  • ISPR says families of martyrs are deeply ‘anguished and distressed’
BR Web Desk Published 05 Aug, 2022 08:17pm

Pakistan Army on Friday condemned the “highly unacceptable and regretful social media campaign” after the unfortunate helicopter crash on August 1, the military’s media affairs wing said.

“The online campaign caused deep anguish and distress among the families of martyrs and rank and file of the armed forces,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

“While the whole nation stood with the institution in this difficult time certain insensitive quarters resorted to hurtful & derogatory comments on social media,” it concluded.

Earlier this week, an army aviation helicopter carrying six army officials, including Commander 12 Corps Lt Gen Sarfraz, went missing on Monday evening in Balochistan.

The wreckage of a military helicopter was later found in Musa Goth, Windar — around 80km northwest of Karachi on Tuesday, with no survivors.

COAS Bajwa attends funeral prayers, meets families of martyred army officers

Those who embraced martyrdom in the unfortunate incident included, Lt Gen Sarfraz, Brigadier Amjad Hanif — whose name had been approved for promotion as major general — Brigadier Muhammad Khalid, both pilots Major Saeed Ahmed and Major Talha Manan, and crew member Naik Mudassar Fayyaz.

The “accident occurred due to bad weather as per initial investigations,” the ISPR had said.

ISPR helicopter crash Pakistan Army

Comments

1000 characters

Army condemns ‘malicious social media campaign’ after helicopter crash

ECP summons Imran Khan in prohibited funding case on August 23

Govt to continue suppressing imports for another 3 months: Miftah Ismail

Fourth successive gain: KSE-100 rises 1.62% on easing energy prices

Imran Khan to contest by-elections on all 9 vacant seats

Rupee maintains upper hand against US dollar, closes at 224

Sharjeel Memon says Chinese company to establish bus manufacturing plant in Karachi

Oil prices set to end week near multi-month lows on recession fears

ECP issues by-election schedule for 9 seats vacated by PTI MNAs

China says ending cooperation with US on multiple issues

Read more stories