PTI MPA injured, 4 guards dead in Lower Dir attack

Monitoring Desk Published 07 Aug, 2022 05:41am

LOWER DIR: Four people died and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA Malik Liaquat was injured after unknown gunmen opened fire on the vehicle of the MPA here Saturday. As per details, firing at PTI MPA Malik Liaquat left four security guards dead while the other four, including the MPA were seriously injured.

Unknown gunmen ambushed t Laiquat’s car when he was travelling with his four guards and some other party workers. MPA Liaquat was rushed to a Peshawar hospital. Chief Minister KPK Mehmood Khan to a serious notice of the incident and summoned a report from Inspector General (IG) KPK. The police started a search operation to arrest the attacker.

