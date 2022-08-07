AGL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.6%)
Need stressed for carbon offset development framework

Recorder Report Published 07 Aug, 2022 05:41am

ISLAMAABD: Environmental experts have stressed the need to develop a carbon offset development framework and conduct preliminary carbon sequestration assessments to confirm viability of each site for generating carbon offsets.

Khan Faraz, an environment expert has stated that massive plantations on vast areas achieved under billion tree project in KP has a potential of annual carbon sequestration. Also, afforestation projects have been implemented like BTAP and 10 BTTAP, which will result in carbon sequestration of five million tons of carbon dioxide. Also, there is a need to develop a carbon offset development framework and conduct preliminary carbon sequestration assessments to confirm viability of each site for generating carbon offsets.

Quoting reports, Faraz said that Pakistan is losing about 27,000 hectares of forest per year mostly in Gilgit Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), making an adverse effect on carbon sequestration process, which resulted an increase in temperature.

According to National Forest Policy 2015, the axing of forests mostly in community and private lands in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan owing to rapid population growth and poverty has increased chances of floods and glaciers’ melting due to climate change susceptibility besides made negative effects on carbon sequestration. Carbon sequestration is very important for humans, animals and even aquatic resources as it help make our environment clean and control temperature.

He further said that in case if carbon sequestration process was affected then temperatures would become rise, chances of floods to increase due to fast melting of glaciers and heatstroke’s case would substantial rise. It is to be added that KP and Gilgit-Baltistan is blessed with around 3,000 lakes out of which 33 were most vulnerable due to climate change. Chances of Glacial Lakes Outburst Floods (GOLF) in Chitral, Swat and Gilgit Baltistan have enhanced due to rapid melting of glaciers in down valleys of northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to deforestation.

KP is blessed with ecological diversity and forest resources as 45 percent of the country’s forest cover is here. Also, 51% of the country’s forest carbon stocks are present in KP, he added.

