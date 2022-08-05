AGL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.6%)
ANL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.32%)
AVN 78.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.9%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (11.58%)
EFERT 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.68%)
EPCL 69.60 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.2%)
FCCL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.08%)
FFL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (5.32%)
FLYNG 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (7.97%)
GGGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.55%)
GGL 16.79 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.32%)
GTECH 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
KEL 2.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.82%)
LOTCHEM 30.77 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (7.85%)
MLCF 28.98 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (7.53%)
OGDC 82.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.73%)
PAEL 16.97 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.92%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.11%)
PRL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (8.06%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.55%)
TELE 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TPL 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 19.88 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.12%)
TREET 26.46 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.12%)
TRG 94.60 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.06%)
UNITY 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.63%)
WAVES 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.75%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.84%)
BR100 4,187 Increased By 80.1 (1.95%)
BR30 15,474 Increased By 343.5 (2.27%)
KSE100 42,096 Increased By 670.9 (1.62%)
KSE30 15,883 Increased By 222.7 (1.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Fourth successive gain: KSE-100 rises 1.62% on easing energy prices

  • Rupee’s recovery against dollar lends support to market
BR Web Desk Published 05 Aug, 2022 08:50pm

Investor sentiment at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) remained strong on Friday as the KSE-100 rose for the fourth straight session amid decline in global energy prices and persistent appreciation of rupee against the US dollar.

During the day, the international oil prices fell to multi-month lows as WTI’s price stood at $87.95 per barrel while Brent crude oil was being sold at $93.75 per barrel.

PSX rallies for third successive session, KSE-100 rises 0.87%

This development bolstered the domestic equity market and it rose 670.87 points or 1.62% to close at 42,096.24 points.

The market gained further support from continuous recovery in the local currency which maintained its momentum against the US dollar for the sixth successive day.

While the market saw selling pressure in early hours and the KSE-100 index traded flat for some time, investor interest renewed towards the end of the first session and the market closed nearly 300 points higher.

The second session saw acceleration of the rally that helped the index cross 42,000 point mark and close with substantial gains.

Index heavyweights automobile, cement, chemical, banking, fertiliser and refinery sectors closed the day positively.

Rupee maintains upper hand against US dollar, closes at 224

The benchmark KSE-100 gained 4.85% on week-on-week basis.

A report from Capital Stake stated that bullish sentiments prevailed at the PSX for fourth consecutive session.

“Indices traded in green all day long with the benchmark KSE-100 index crossing 42,000 mark,” it said.

Topline Securities, in its report, stated Pakistan equities witnessed positive momentum on the back of easing global energy where international oil and coal prices saw some correction. The decline assisted market to continue Thursday’s buying sentiment and helped KSE-100 index to close the day at 42,096 points.

Arif Habib Limited’s report underlined that in the second session, investors gained confidence due to positive news flows regarding the IMF programme resumption as rupee further appreciated against the US dollar.

US oil may test a support at $87.11

On the economic front, State Bank of Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves dropped $190 million to $8.39 billion in the week ended on July 29, 2022, as economic policymakers continued to scramble over securing dollar inflows.

In addition, rupee gained for sixth straight session and recovered Rs2.12 or 0.94% to close at Rs224.04 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, sectors that helped the benchmark KSE-100 index move up included banking (181.71 points), cement (134.04 points) and automobile assembling (42.81 points).

Volume on the all-share index spiked to 406.7 million from 275.4 million on Thursday. Similarly, the value of shares traded also surged to Rs11.6 billion from Rs7.9 billion recorded in the previous session.

Cnergyico PK was the volume leader with 64.3 million shares, followed by Pak Refinery with 29.9 million shares, and WorldCall Telecom with 20.4 million shares.

Shares of 345 companies were traded on Thursday, of which 264 registered an increase, 58 recorded a fall, and 23 remained unchanged.

stock market Pakistan PSX investors KSE100 index

Comments

1000 characters

Fourth successive gain: KSE-100 rises 1.62% on easing energy prices

ECP summons Imran Khan in prohibited funding case on August 23

Govt to continue suppressing imports for another 3 months: Miftah Ismail

Imran Khan to contest by-elections on all 9 vacant seats

Rupee maintains upper hand against US dollar, closes at 224

Sharjeel Memon says Chinese company to establish bus manufacturing plant in Karachi

Oil prices set to end week near multi-month lows on recession fears

Army condemns ‘malicious social media campaign’ after helicopter crash

ECP issues by-election schedule for 9 seats vacated by PTI MNAs

China says ending cooperation with US on multiple issues

Read more stories