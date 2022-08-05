AGL 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.71%)
ANL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
AVN 78.21 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.4%)
BOP 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1%)
EFERT 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.37%)
EPCL 68.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
FCCL 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.37%)
FFL 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.58%)
FLYNG 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.17%)
GGGL 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.8%)
GGL 16.69 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.71%)
GTECH 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
HUMNL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
KEL 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.04%)
LOTCHEM 28.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
MLCF 28.00 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.9%)
OGDC 82.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
PAEL 16.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.84%)
PIBTL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.74%)
PRL 16.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
TELE 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.1%)
TPL 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TPLP 19.97 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.58%)
TREET 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.89%)
TRG 92.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.76%)
UNITY 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.79%)
WAVES 14.17 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.5%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.42%)
BR100 4,142 Increased By 35.3 (0.86%)
BR30 15,214 Increased By 83.9 (0.55%)
KSE100 41,702 Increased By 277.1 (0.67%)
KSE30 15,734 Increased By 73.5 (0.47%)
Markets

US oil may test a support at $87.11

Reuters Published 05 Aug, 2022 09:42am

SINGAPORE: US oil may test a support at $87.11 per barrel, a break below which may open the way towards $84.88.

The contract is riding on a wave c which may either complete around $87.11 or extend a lot into $81.26-$83.50 range.

A bearish pennant suggests an extension of this wave.

However, the support at $87.11 may trigger a bounce. It is not very clear how this bounce would occur. The bounce may either start above $87.11 or after oil briefly pierces below this level.

A break above $89.34 may lead to a gain into $90.72-$91.84 range.

On the daily chart, the downtrend remains steady within a falling channel.

It is riding on a wave C, which is capable of travelling into a zone of $62.89 to $71.76.

US oil may fall into $86.67-$88.67 range

The support at $86.11 is expected to work together with the one at $87.11 on the hourly chart to trigger a bounce.

US oil

