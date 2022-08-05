AGL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.33%)
ANL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.45%)
AVN 78.70 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.03%)
BOP 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.04%)
CNERGY 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.79%)
EFERT 79.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.36%)
EPCL 69.35 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.84%)
FCCL 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.91%)
FFL 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.35%)
FLYNG 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (8.12%)
GGGL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.08%)
GGL 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.07%)
GTECH 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUMNL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
KEL 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.04%)
LOTCHEM 30.77 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (7.85%)
MLCF 28.55 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (5.94%)
OGDC 82.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.43%)
PAEL 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.8%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.6%)
PRL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (6.27%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.64%)
TELE 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.82%)
TPL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TPLP 19.93 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.37%)
TREET 26.41 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.93%)
TRG 92.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.76%)
UNITY 19.37 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.95%)
WAVES 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (7.3%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.03%)
BR100 4,170 Increased By 63.1 (1.54%)
BR30 15,350 Increased By 219.8 (1.45%)
KSE100 41,953 Increased By 527.4 (1.27%)
KSE30 15,824 Increased By 164 (1.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Facebook's Meta takes on bond debt, in a first

AFP Published August 5, 2022 Updated August 5, 2022 02:49pm

SAN FRANCISCO: Facebook-owner Meta is ending a run as one of the few major firms without debt, launching its first bond sale as the company battles uncertainty and bets heavily on its metaverse vision.

Worries over the social media giant's future and fierce competition from TikTok have sent its stock plummeting, while the firm spends billions on its plan for the internet's next iteration.

Meta reported to the US markets watchdog on Thursday that it has begun offering bonds to raise money for uses such as "capital expenditures, repurchases of outstanding shares of its common stock, acquisitions, or investments."

The firm, which also owns Instagram and WhatsApp, declined to comment beyond its filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Its filing does not indicate the amount of funds it wants to raise, nor the term of the bonds, but Bloomberg news agency reported Meta may sell $8-10 billion in debt.

Last week, Meta reported its first year-on-year drop in quarterly revenue, and its net profit dropped 36 percent to $6.7 billion.

The firm, which relies almost exclusively on advertising revenue, has been hit by a decline in advertisers' spending driven in part by economic uncertainty and TikTok's rise.

Facebook’s Meta posts first-ever revenue drop

"I'd say that the situation seems worse than it did a quarter ago," CEO Mark Zuckerberg told analysts after disappointing results last week.

Some analysts said the company, which rebranded itself last year, should have taken on debt long ago.

"Meta has no debt on its balance sheet unlike other big technology players and the company will aggressively build out its metaverse strategy and that take a lot of capital," said analyst Dan Ives.

"This is a smart move," he added.

Facebook renamed itself Meta to signal its pivot to building its vision for an interactive virtual and augmented reality world that it sees as the future.

But since February, its share price has been divided by two, with more than $400 billion in market capitalization disappearing.

"We're focused on making the long term investments that will position us to be stronger coming out of this downturn," Zuckerberg told analysts last week.

facebook TikTok Mark Zuckerberg whatsapp Securities and Exchange Commission Meta

Comments

1000 characters

Facebook's Meta takes on bond debt, in a first

Intra-day update: Rupee maintains positive momentum, appreciates to 223 level

Flash floods kill 549 people in Pakistan during heaviest rains in decades

Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir: PM Shehbaz says India altering demographic structure of IIOJK

China sanctions Pelosi over Taiwan visit: foreign ministry

Ongoing monsoon spell: PMD flags risk of waterlogging in Sindh

Oil prices rise from multi-month lows on supply concerns

Weak PKR exacts a toll on Wapda’s Eurobond as well

Fixed tax regime: Decision deferred for a year: Miftah

Rs30bn additional taxes to be finalised soon: FBR

Read more stories