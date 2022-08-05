AGL 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.83%)
ANL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
AVN 78.21 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.4%)
BOP 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1%)
EFERT 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.37%)
EPCL 68.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.02%)
FFL 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.58%)
FLYNG 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (6.32%)
GGGL 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.8%)
GGL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.77%)
GTECH 8.16 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.14%)
KEL 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.04%)
LOTCHEM 28.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
MLCF 28.00 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.9%)
OGDC 82.42 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.33%)
PAEL 16.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.72%)
PIBTL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.74%)
PRL 16.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
TELE 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.1%)
TPL 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TPLP 20.03 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.88%)
TREET 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.89%)
TRG 93.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.54%)
UNITY 19.17 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.89%)
WAVES 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.35%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
BR100 4,142 Increased By 35.5 (0.86%)
BR30 15,209 Increased By 79 (0.52%)
KSE100 41,698 Increased By 272.9 (0.66%)
KSE30 15,732 Increased By 71.5 (0.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Spot gold may rise into $1,801-$1,812 range

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may break a resistance at $1,794 per ounce, and rise into $1,801-$1,812 range. The gain on...
Reuters Published 05 Aug, 2022 09:37am

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may break a resistance at $1,794 per ounce, and rise into $1,801-$1,812 range.

The gain on Thursday confirmed an extension of the uptrend which consists of five waves.

The wave e could travel into a range of $1,801-$1,812, as pointed by a rising channel.

Support is at $1,784, a break below which could open the way towards a support zone of $1,767-$1,773.

The uptrend will be considered to have reversed, once gold drops into this zone.

Spot gold may fall towards $1,728-$1,379 range

On the daily chart, gold has broken a resistance at $1,772.

The break opened the way towards $1,829.

However, a falling trendline establishes a resistance around $1,800, which should not be ignored.

The target of $1,829 will only become available when gold breaks the trendline resistance at $1,800.

Comments

1000 characters

Spot gold may rise into $1,801-$1,812 range

Fixed tax regime: Decision deferred for a year: Miftah

GoP directors on KE board: PD asked to seek legal opinion

Meeting today to discuss SEL issues

Pakistan, EU launch MIP with initial grant of 265m euros

Rs30bn additional taxes to be finalised soon: FBR

FIA to probe prohibited funding case: Jubilant coalition govt decides to send a declaration to SC

‘Hidden powers’ want to rig elections thru ECP: IK

PTI lawmakers stage protest outside ECP

Shariah-compliant investment: SECP unveils list of 7 ‘prohibited’ products, practices

Chambers of commerce & industry: Qamar assures govt’s support to business community

Read more stories