Simulation programme: AKU’s nursing school receives INACSL endorsement

KARACHI: The Aga Khan University’s School of Nursing and Midwifery (AKU-SONAM) has been awarded endorsement by the International Nursing Association of Clinical Simulation and Learning (INACSL) for excellence in applying the INACSL’s Core Four Healthcare Simulation Standards: preparation & briefing, facilitation, debriefing, and professional integrity.

The school is the first in Pakistan and amongst a total nine nursing institutions globally to be recognised for its simulation programme at the first edition of INACSL Awards 2022.

The INASCL award was received by Dr Rozina Karmaliani, Dean of AKU-SONAM at the INACSL Conference 2022 held in Milwaukee, USA. This year’s conference focused on the theme “Stronger Together” and hosted over 700 nursing simulation champions from around the world.

“The INACSL endorsement gives us greater confidence in our strategic direction focusing on innovation and transformation of clinical education. At AKU-SONAM, we are committed to delivering a world-class educational experience through advanced simulation preparing our students to become leaders in healthcare”, said Dr Karmaliani.

During the award ceremony, Zohra Kurji, Assistant Professor and simulation programme head at AKU-SONAM, also received the Frontline Simulation Champion Award of Excellence 2022. She is the first nurse from the South Asian region to receive this recognition for driving the simulation programme at SONAM.

The Centre of Innovation in Medical Education (CIME) at AKU provides the state-of-the-art infrastructure for simulation facilities ranging from patient-care wards to the mock operation room, obstetrics & gynaecology, paediatric resuscitation room, dental lab, catheterization lab, surgical suite, and beyond. Clinical healthcare simulation enables the use of various patient-care scenarios to practice clinical skills, decision-making, and precision on simulators until students are ready for real-life patients.

AKU-SONAM recently initiated a virtual simulation for its Palliative (end-of-life) Care clinical course for undergraduate nursing students.

“This brought about a significant advancement in the academic environment and learning outcomes for the students, as previously clinical placements were only being done in-person”, noted Kathryn Whitcomb, Chair of the INACSL Awards Committee.

Initiated in 2016, the School’s simulation programme has expanded and gained recognition under Zohra Kurji’s leadership who is supported by co-leads, Shirin Rahim and Sadia Abbas Ali while Dean Karmaliani and Dr Rubina Barolia, Assistant Dean, clinical practice, offer strategic direction. Currently, the School is working on contextually relevant Virtual Patient Simulation (VPS) and promoting Inter-Professional Education (IPE) in simulation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022