AGL 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
ANL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.33%)
AVN 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.04%)
BOP 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.86%)
CNERGY 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.03%)
EFERT 79.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
EPCL 68.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.33%)
FCCL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (7.55%)
FFL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.42%)
FLYNG 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.45%)
GGGL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.46%)
GGL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.24%)
GTECH 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.6%)
HUMNL 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.59%)
KEL 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.47%)
LOTCHEM 28.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.31%)
MLCF 26.48 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (7.21%)
OGDC 81.70 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.87%)
PAEL 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.7%)
PIBTL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.73%)
PRL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.83%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.1%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.99%)
TPLP 19.83 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.37%)
TREET 25.82 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.74%)
TRG 92.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.76%)
UNITY 18.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.74%)
WAVES 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (8.05%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
BR100 4,068 Increased By 90.3 (2.27%)
BR30 15,019 Increased By 305.8 (2.08%)
KSE100 41,069 Increased By 877.3 (2.18%)
KSE30 15,570 Increased By 321.7 (2.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Govt announces two-day holiday for Ashura

BR Web Desk Updated August 3, 2022 08:26pm

The federal government approved on Wednesday two holidays on account of Aushra (Muharram 9 and 10), a notification from the Cabinet Division said.

The holidays will be observed on Tuesday and Wednesday (August 9 and 10) as Pakistanis and Muslims across the world will observe the religious occasion with grief and sorrow.

The holy month of Muharram-ul-Haram marks the beginning of the new Islamic year, 1444 AH.

Anticipating large gatherings, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has restricted the elderly and children from attending the gatherings and majalis during Ashura — in a bid to keep them safe from COVID.

Muharram moon not sighted, Ashura on August 9

The Muharram SOPs are as follows:

  • COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures i.e. mask-wearing, social distancing and use of sanitizers/hand washing should be adhered to.

  • Organisers should make arrangements for all SOPs

  • Zakirs and participants should be vaccinated against COVID-19

  • Venue for the conduct of Majalis should be open and spacious with proper ventilation arrangements

  • Wearing masks and maintenance of social distancing is mandatory during majalis and Processions.

  • Availability of masks and sanitisers/hand washing

  • Controlled participation according to the capacity of venues and avoidance of overcrowding

  • Duration of majalis and processions should be curtailed.

  • Majalis where SOPs cannot be effectively implemented such as homes and private gatherings should be discouraged.

  • Elderly above 65 years, children and co-morbid may be sensitized to attend Majalis at home through live streaming.

  • Proper arrangements for cleaning venues with chlorine before and after the events

  • Display of COVID-19 SOPs and precautions at prominent places.

  • SOPs compliance by employing volunteer scouts.

Miscellaneous Aspects

  • Arrangements for food and drinks in a spacious and ventilated place.

  • Emphasis on use of disposable utensils; preference on pre-packaged boxes for distribution of food.

  • Avoiding overcrowding at food distribution points/locations.

  • No handshake and embracing.

Areas of Focus

  • Some of the aspects meriting necessary actions at the federal and federating units level include the following:

  • Messaging by religious clerics for uniform implementation of SOPs /guidelines proposed by NCOC.

  • Strict enforcement of SOPs by the civil administration.

Youm e Ashura Ashura holidays

Comments

1000 characters

Govt announces two-day holiday for Ashura

Rana Sanaullah says govt won't allow PTI to protest outside ECP office in Islamabad

Rupee closes at 228.8 after biggest day-on-day appreciation against US dollar

KSE-100 soars 2.18% as positive triggers fuel sentiment

UAE's Coral Energy becomes Pakistan's top fuel oil supplier

India raises cane price by 5.2%; mills demand hike in sugar rate

Coalition govt to file reference in SC to disqualify Imran Khan

Banning Imran Khan, PTI beyond PML-N's control: Fawad Chaudhry

Oil falls 2% on US crude, gasoline build, slight OPEC+ hike

Bangladesh seeking $2bn from World Bank, ADB: report

Pakistan reaffirms ‘One-China’ policy, expresses concern over evolving situation in Taiwan

Read more stories