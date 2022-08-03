AGL 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
ANL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.33%)
AVN 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.04%)
BOP 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.86%)
CNERGY 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.03%)
EFERT 79.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
EPCL 68.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.33%)
FCCL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (7.55%)
FFL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.42%)
FLYNG 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.45%)
GGGL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.46%)
GGL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.24%)
GTECH 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.6%)
HUMNL 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.59%)
KEL 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.47%)
LOTCHEM 28.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.31%)
MLCF 26.48 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (7.21%)
OGDC 81.70 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.87%)
PAEL 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.7%)
PIBTL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.73%)
PRL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.83%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.1%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.99%)
TPLP 19.83 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.37%)
TREET 25.82 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.74%)
TRG 92.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.76%)
UNITY 18.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.74%)
WAVES 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (8.05%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
BR100 4,068 Increased By 90.3 (2.27%)
BR30 15,019 Increased By 305.8 (2.08%)
KSE100 41,069 Increased By 877.3 (2.18%)
KSE30 15,570 Increased By 321.7 (2.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

COAS Bajwa attends funeral prayers, meets families of martyred army officers

APP Updated August 3, 2022 05:31pm

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday visited the families of army officers who were martyred in the helicopter crash in Balochistan and offered fateha for their departed souls, APP reported.

COAS Bajwa called on the family members of late Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali, Commander 12 Corps, Balochistan, Brigadier Khalid, and Colonel Laeq Baig Mirza.

Pakistan Army helicopter with six onboard goes missing: ISPR

Lieutenant General Sarfaraz Ali and Brigadier Khalid embraced martyrdom in a helicopter crash on Sunday night while the officers were on a flood relief operation whereas Lieutenant Colonel Laeq Baig was martyred by the militants in Ziarat a couple of weeks ago.

During the visit, COAS Bajwa expressed his heartfelt condolence to the bereaved families.

Earlier, COAS offered the funeral prayer of late Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali, Commander 12 Corps, and Brigadier Khalid held at Shola Ground of Quetta Cantonment.

The Namaz-e-Janaza of Major Talha was offered in Rawalpindi. Chief of General Staff Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas, Commander Rawalpindi Corps Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, senior serving and retired military officials, relatives of the Shaheed, and people from all walks of life attended the prayer.

Major Talha was buried with full military honour as a Pakistan Army contingent presented a guard of honour.

The funeral prayer of Naik Mudassar Fayyaz was offered in Shakargarh, Narowal.

The General Officer Commanding Sialkot Garrison, senior military and civil officials including the district police officer and deputy commissioner attended the funeral.

COAS Bajwa helicopter crash Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali Quetta contonment

Comments

1000 characters

COAS Bajwa attends funeral prayers, meets families of martyred army officers

Intra-day update: Stocks get boost, KSE-100 up nearly 850 points

UAE's Coral Energy becomes Pakistan's top fuel oil supplier

Pakistan reaffirms ‘One-China’ policy, expresses concern over evolving situation in Taiwan

Banning Imran Khan, PTI beyond PML-N's control: Fawad Chaudhry

Bangladesh seeking $2bn from World Bank, ADB: report

Oil prices turn positive as OPEC+ set for small output hike

FM Bilawal to visit Cambodia to attend ASEAN Regional Forum

OPEC+ might have to raise oil output so market doesn’t overheat, Kazakhstan says

At least 2 police personnel killed in Karachi hand grenade blast

Read more stories