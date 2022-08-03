COAS Bajwa attends funeral prayers, meets families of martyred army officers

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday visited the families of army officers who were martyred in the helicopter crash in Balochistan and offered fateha for their departed souls, APP reported.

COAS Bajwa called on the family members of late Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali, Commander 12 Corps, Balochistan, Brigadier Khalid, and Colonel Laeq Baig Mirza.

Pakistan Army helicopter with six onboard goes missing: ISPR

Lieutenant General Sarfaraz Ali and Brigadier Khalid embraced martyrdom in a helicopter crash on Sunday night while the officers were on a flood relief operation whereas Lieutenant Colonel Laeq Baig was martyred by the militants in Ziarat a couple of weeks ago.

During the visit, COAS Bajwa expressed his heartfelt condolence to the bereaved families.

Earlier, COAS offered the funeral prayer of late Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali, Commander 12 Corps, and Brigadier Khalid held at Shola Ground of Quetta Cantonment.

The Namaz-e-Janaza of Major Talha was offered in Rawalpindi. Chief of General Staff Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas, Commander Rawalpindi Corps Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, senior serving and retired military officials, relatives of the Shaheed, and people from all walks of life attended the prayer.

Major Talha was buried with full military honour as a Pakistan Army contingent presented a guard of honour.

The funeral prayer of Naik Mudassar Fayyaz was offered in Shakargarh, Narowal.

The General Officer Commanding Sialkot Garrison, senior military and civil officials including the district police officer and deputy commissioner attended the funeral.