AGL 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
ANL 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.43%)
AVN 78.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.3%)
BOP 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.24%)
CNERGY 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.03%)
EFERT 80.85 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.51%)
EPCL 68.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.48%)
FCCL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.13%)
FFL 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.76%)
FLYNG 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.75%)
GGGL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.46%)
GGL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.68%)
GTECH 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.34%)
HUMNL 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.87%)
KEL 2.89 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.12%)
LOTCHEM 29.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.94%)
MLCF 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.64%)
OGDC 81.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1%)
PAEL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.91%)
PIBTL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.82%)
PRL 16.62 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.17%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.23%)
TPL 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
TPLP 19.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.37%)
TREET 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.45%)
TRG 93.15 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.58%)
UNITY 19.24 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.07%)
WAVES 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.45%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
BR100 4,034 Increased By 56.4 (1.42%)
BR30 14,960 Increased By 247.3 (1.68%)
KSE100 40,735 Increased By 543.6 (1.35%)
KSE30 15,481 Increased By 232.8 (1.53%)
India’s Zomato falls nearly 7% on reports of Uber stake sale

Reuters Updated August 3, 2022 10:14am

BENGALURU: Shares of Zomato Ltd fell up to 6.8% on Wednesday, in their biggest drop in more than a week, a day after reports said that Uber Technologies planned to sell its entire stake in the Indian food delivery firm.

Uber is the likely seller of a 7.8% stake in Zomato being disposed of via a $373 million block deal, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

The offer size of 612 million shares worth $373 million is based on the lower end of a price range of 48 rupees-54 rupees set for the block deal, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

Uber and Zomato did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. BofA Securities is the sole bookrunner for the deal.

The term sheet did not name the potential seller.

Indian shares close flat as banks offset losses in IT

About 12.1 million shares were exchanged in a block deal priced at 52.5 rupees in pre-open trade, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

Zomato shares were last down 1.5% at 54.7 rupees, with more than 232 million shares traded, twice their 30-day average. Reuters

