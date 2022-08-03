Electricity thieves fined

ISLAMABAD: Power thieves are causing irreparable damage to the economy and development of the country and institutions and to suppress these elements without any discrimination a very managed and comprehensive campaign is being carried out in full swing in all IESCO operation circles including Islamabad, Rawalpindi City, Rawalpindi Cantt, Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal continue to operate indiscriminately.

According to the details, during the month of July 2022, IESCO operations, M&T and surveillance teams checked meters of different tariffs and electricity was being stolen from 2867 meters in different ways. Consumers were fined more than Rs 26.48 million by charging 1.33 million units and FIRs have also been filed in different police stations.

Chief Executive IESCO Dr Muhammad Amjad Khan appreciated the work of all field formations and said that our target is complete elimination of power thieves and their facilitators from IESCO region. He requested the esteemed customers to join IESCO in this national campaign and report power theft or facilitators to the concerned SDO Office.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022