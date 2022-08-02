Army helicopter with corps commander, 5 others on board goes missing

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistan army aviation helicopter with senior military officers, including Corps Commander Quetta, on board, lost contact with ATC during flood relief operation in Lasbela, Balochistan.

According to military media wing, six individuals were on board, including Commander 12 Corps, Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali (ex DG MI), who was supervising flood relief operations in Balochistan.

According to sources, the individuals onboard other than corps commander Quetta, are Pakistan Coast Guard, Major General Amjad, Comd Engineers XII Corps, Brigadier Khalid, Major Saeed (Pilot), Major Talha (Co-Pilot) and Crew Chief Nk Mudassir.

