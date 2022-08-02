AGL 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (11.1%)
Army helicopter with corps commander, 5 others on board goes missing

Nuzhat Nazar Updated August 2, 2022 10:06am

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistan army aviation helicopter with senior military officers, including Corps Commander Quetta, on board, lost contact with ATC during flood relief operation in Lasbela, Balochistan.

According to military media wing, six individuals were on board, including Commander 12 Corps, Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali (ex DG MI), who was supervising flood relief operations in Balochistan.

According to sources, the individuals onboard other than corps commander Quetta, are Pakistan Coast Guard, Major General Amjad, Comd Engineers XII Corps, Brigadier Khalid, Major Saeed (Pilot), Major Talha (Co-Pilot) and Crew Chief Nk Mudassir.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Lasbela flood hit areas of Balochistan Pakistan Army helicopter Corps Commander Quetta flood relief operation

