Imran for expediting Ehsaas Programme in Punjab

LAHORE: Chairman PTI Imran Khan met with Dr. Sania Nishtar and former Provincial Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht in which Imran Khan directed them to expeditiously move forward Ehsaas Programme in Punjab.

Imran Khan assigned an important responsibility to Dr. Sania Nishtar to ensure implementation on the Ehsaas Programme. Imran Khan denounced that the previous Punjab government halted this splendid programme which was meant to help the poor families.

Imran Khan censured that the previous Punjab government overlooked this significant programme meant for the welfare of the poor and the impoverished segment of the society.

Imran Khan emphasized to promptly move forward Ehsaas Programme as this programme was not only acknowledged in Pakistan but also at the international level. Dr. Sania Nishtar presented a briefing to Imran Khan with regard to the implementation on the Ehsaas Programme.

