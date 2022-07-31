AGL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.44%)
Elahi vows to provide ‘excellent’ health facilities to people

Muhammad Saleem Updated July 31, 2022 05:39am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi undertook mega steps to provide excellent health facilities to the people of the province.

Chairing a marathon three hours long meeting at CM Office on Saturday where in it was decided to extend the Health Card programme of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in a further improved manner.

The CM also accorded approval to upgrade Wazirabad Institute of Cardiology (WIC) and the number of beds in WIC will be increased from 100 to 200. He also approved to upgrade the emergency wards of all the hospitals across Punjab and all the medicines in the emergency wards will be given free of cost.

The CM stated that it is the right of a patient to get free medicines in an emergency. He disclosed that the number of beds in the WIC will be increased upto 400.He revealed that the shortage of doctors in WIC especially of anesthesiologists and paramedical staff will be overcome forthwith. He informed that the anesthesiologists will be awarded special allowance to overcome their shortage.

The CM directed to launch a special programme in order to enhance the capacity building of doctors. He directed to construct residencies of the doctors and paramedical staff on the vacant land of Wazirabad Institute Of Cardiology. He asserted that the file work should be carried out promptly so as to provide best health facilities to the people of the province.

A comprehensive review was made during the meeting to bring improvements in the Health department along with providing best treatment facilities to the people.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Health department Wazirabad Institute of Cardiology

