Jul 31, 2022
Markets

Cotton Spot Rates

KARACHI: Official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Saturday (July 30, 2022)....
Recorder Report Updated July 31, 2022 05:39am

KARACHI: Official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Saturday (July 30, 2022).

===========================================================================
The KCA Official Spot Rate for Local Dealings in Pakistan Rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     FOR BASE GRADE 3 STAPLE LENGTH 1-1/16"
                    MICRONAIRE VALUE BETWEEN 3.8 TO 4.9 NCL
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-Gin   Upcountry   Spot Rate    Spot Rate    Difference
                    For      Price     Ex-Karachi   Ex KHI. As   Ex-Karachi
                                                    on 29-07-2022
===========================================================================
37.324 kg        19,200     180        19,380          19,380           NIL
Equivalent
40 kgs           20,577     193        20,770          20,770           NIL
===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

