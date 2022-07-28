Rana Sanaullah urges ECP to 'immediately' announce verdict in PTI foreign funding case

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Thursday urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to "immediately" announce the long-delayed verdict on the PTI's foreign funding case, Aaj News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the interior minister said that PTI had allegedly taken money from "350 international companies," adding that legal action should be initiated against the party.

The minister accused the former premier of misleading the nation through his "lies and baseless propaganda."

Rana Sanaullah said that the Chief Election Commissioner was appointed according to the constitutional procedure, adding that Imran Khan himself had given the name of the current chief Election Commissioner.

He said that Imran Khan should end his own government first before asking the coalition government to do the same.

Talking about the recent Punjab by-polls, he said that our voters and supporters didn't accept the candidates which had come from PTI's ranks.

"As party head in Punjab, I can confirm that the selection of wrong candidates was the reason for our loss," he said, adding: "there is no truth to the perception that Imran Khan's narrative has succeeded."

"It is mere propaganda," he remarked.

The minister said that the current Punjab government has no future.

"Imran Khan is not sincere in his election demand. If he is sincere then he should end his government first," he added.