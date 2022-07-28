AGL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (10.76%)
ANL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
AVN 79.65 Increased By ▲ 4.75 (6.34%)
BOP 5.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.25%)
EFERT 85.79 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (2.13%)
EPCL 71.49 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.52%)
FCCL 13.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.87%)
FLYNG 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.22%)
GGGL 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.7%)
GGL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.51%)
GTECH 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.23%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.6%)
KEL 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.46%)
LOTCHEM 28.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.84%)
MLCF 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.26%)
OGDC 80.89 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.11%)
PAEL 15.37 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.92%)
PIBTL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
PRL 16.09 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.94%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.75%)
TELE 10.74 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.27%)
TPL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.84%)
TPLP 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (5.55%)
TREET 25.93 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.41%)
TRG 85.29 Increased By ▲ 5.17 (6.45%)
UNITY 18.41 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.62%)
WAVES 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.17%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.69%)
BR100 4,016 Increased By 73.5 (1.86%)
BR30 14,843 Increased By 355.8 (2.46%)
KSE100 40,531 Increased By 558.4 (1.4%)
KSE30 15,425 Increased By 266.9 (1.76%)
Oil extends gains as risk appetite improves, US inventories fall

Reuters 28 Jul, 2022

SINGAPORE: Oil gained more than $1 a barrel on Thursday, extending gains from the previous session, buoyed by improved risk appetite among investors while lower crude inventories and a rebound in gasoline demand in the United States supported prices.

Brent crude futures for September rose $1.20, or 1.1%, to $107.82 a barrel by 0158 GMT, after gaining $2.22 on Wednesday.

US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) was at $98.70 a barrel, up $1.44, or 1.5%, after rising $2.28 in the previous session.

“Risk sentiment has recovered from recession fears due to the ongoing US earnings optimism and a less aggressive Fed’s rhetoric on rate hikes, which supported a rally in the crude market,” CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng said, adding that a weakened US dollar has also lifted commodities prices.

The US Federal Reserve raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point, in line with expectations, to cool inflation, while the dollar fell on hopes for a slower hiking path.

US oil may retest support at $93.84

A weaker dollar makes oil, priced in dollars, cheaper for buyers in other countries to purchase. On supplies, US crude oil stockpiles fell by 4.5 million barrels last week, against expectations of a 1 million-barrel drop, while US gasoline demand rebounded by 8.5% week on week, according to data from the Energy Information Administration.

“The US consolidated its position as the world’s largest petroleum exporter,” Citi analysts said in a note, as the combined gross exports of crude oil and refined products at a record 10.9 million barrels per day.

US crude exports reached a record 4.6 million bpd, Citi said. Exports are rising as WTI traded at a steep discount to Brent, making purchases of US crude grades more attractive to foreign buyers.

Prices also found support as the Group of Seven richest economies aim to have a price-capping mechanism on Russian oil exports in place by Dec. 5, a senior G7 official said on Wednesday.

US crude oil production growth could also be limited by the availability of fracking equipment and crews, as well as capital constraints, executives said this week.

In the meantime, Russia has cut gas supply via Nord Stream 1 - its main gas link to Europe - to just 20% of capacity.

That could lead to switching to crude from gas and prop up prices for oil in the short term, analysts said.

