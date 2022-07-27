AGL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.73%)
ANL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 74.90 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.08%)
BOP 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
EFERT 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.33%)
EPCL 65.79 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.9%)
FCCL 12.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
FFL 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
FLYNG 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
GGGL 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.62%)
GGL 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
GTECH 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.44%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
KEL 2.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.35%)
LOTCHEM 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
MLCF 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
OGDC 80.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
PIBTL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PRL 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.89%)
TELE 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
TPL 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 17.46 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.04%)
TREET 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
TRG 80.39 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.42%)
UNITY 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.66%)
WAVES 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.68%)
BR100 3,932 Increased By 1.3 (0.03%)
BR30 14,411 Decreased By -24.6 (-0.17%)
KSE100 39,844 Decreased By -50.3 (-0.13%)
KSE30 15,123 Decreased By -7.6 (-0.05%)
US oil may retest support at $93.84

Reuters 27 Jul, 2022

SINGAPORE: US oil may retest a support at $93.84 per barrel, with a good chance of breaking below this level and falling towards the July 14 low of $90.56.

The bounce triggered by the support has been deeply reversed.

The sharp drop from the Tuesday high of $99 strongly suggests a continuation of the downtrend from $104.46.

Resistance is at $97.51, a break above which may lead to a gain into $99.15-$101.18 range.

On the daily chart, the contract failed to break a resistance at $100.46.

The failure signals an intact falling channel, within which the downtrend could develop more.

US oil may rise into $99.15-$101.18 range

The bounce over the past two days simply looks like a ripple on the surface of the wave e which is unfolding towards $86.11.

Only a break above $100.46 could confirm an extension of the uptrend from the July 14 low of $90.56.

