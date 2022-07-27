AGL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.96%)
Pakistan

IK urges UNHCHR to save Yasin from torture

INP 27 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The PTI Chairperson and former Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday called upon human rights organisations to take action against the Indian government for torturing Kashmiri freedom fighter, Yasin Malik.

Taking to Twitter, the PTI leader condemned Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “fascist” government for forcing Malik to go on a hunger strike. “Strongly condemn fascist Modi government continuing torture of Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik in Tihar jail forcing him to go on hunger strike,” he wrote.

The former Prime Minister said that Malik’s life was in extreme danger, urging the United Nations Secretary-General (UNSG) and United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHCHR) to take action against the Indian government.

