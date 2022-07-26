AGL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.08%)
ANL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.96%)
AVN 74.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.71%)
BOP 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.94%)
CNERGY 4.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 85.89 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.17%)
EPCL 65.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.13%)
FCCL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.85%)
FFL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
FLYNG 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.91%)
GGGL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.98%)
GGL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.58%)
GTECH 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.44%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.64%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
LOTCHEM 25.92 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (7.87%)
MLCF 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
OGDC 79.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.93%)
PAEL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PIBTL 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
PRL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.48%)
TELE 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.8%)
TPL 8.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
TREET 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.54%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.88%)
UNITY 18.34 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.06%)
WAVES 11.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 3,932 Decreased By -21.8 (-0.55%)
BR30 14,391 Decreased By -20.4 (-0.14%)
KSE100 39,844 Decreased By -233.3 (-0.58%)
KSE30 15,099 Decreased By -112.5 (-0.74%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Tree Plantation Drive for 2022 begins at Jilani Park

Recorder Report 26 Jul, 2022

LAHORE: The Punjab Environment Protection Department (EPD) and Parks and Horticulture Authority Lahore (PHA) in partnership with the Coca-Cola Export Corporation commenced the ‘Tree Plantation Drive for 2022’ at Jilani Park, on Monday.

Highlighting the importance of a collaborative approach in dealing with multi-pronged environmental issues Dr Naeem Rauf, Secretary Environmental Protection Department Punjab said, “Pakistan is among the top 10 countries most impacted by climate change and its resultant environmental issues. To be able to find sustainable solutions, everyone from individuals to organizations needs to come together as no one can solely fix this. I appreciate the efforts of private sector companies who are giving back to the communities in which they do business.”

Planting native trees has proven to be the first line of defence to tackle climate change. Sharing their importance, Umar Jahangir, Director General Parks & Horticulture Authority, Lahore said, “Environmental degradation has reached a point where it is threatening the survival of people around the world. A component of our work is to spread awareness among the masses about the need for planting more native trees as we need them for our survival as they, in addition to being a source of oxygen help keep the temperatures down.”

Speaking at the event, Fahad Ashraf, Vice-President Coca-Cola Pakistan and Afghanistan said, “We aim to act in ways to create a more sustainable and better-shared future that makes a difference in people’s lives, communities, and our planet. Today’s tree plantation activity is part of that broader commitment.”

As part of the company’s purpose of “Refresh the world - make a difference,” the company will plant 30,000 trees at Jallo Forest and Wildlife Park in Lahore during the ongoing monsoon season.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

tree plantation drive Dr Naeem Rauf Punjab Environment Protection Department Umar Jahangir Coca Cola Pakistan Jilani Park

Comments

1000 characters

Tree Plantation Drive for 2022 begins at Jilani Park

Turmoil deepens as govt pits itself against SC

PTI slams govt’s boycott decision

Punjab CM’s election: govt’s full court request rejected by SC

Appointment of new SBP governor: six names under consideration

MPMG scheme: conditional lending allowed

Around $17bn foreign debt incurred in FY22

Economy: Miftah stays optimistic

Third party study likely: PQEPC willing to consider blended Thar coal for power generation

BoI takes firm step aimed at attracting investment

Army takes stock of situation

Read more stories