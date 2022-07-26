Tree Plantation Drive for 2022 begins at Jilani Park

LAHORE: The Punjab Environment Protection Department (EPD) and Parks and Horticulture Authority Lahore (PHA) in partnership with the Coca-Cola Export Corporation commenced the ‘Tree Plantation Drive for 2022’ at Jilani Park, on Monday.

Highlighting the importance of a collaborative approach in dealing with multi-pronged environmental issues Dr Naeem Rauf, Secretary Environmental Protection Department Punjab said, “Pakistan is among the top 10 countries most impacted by climate change and its resultant environmental issues. To be able to find sustainable solutions, everyone from individuals to organizations needs to come together as no one can solely fix this. I appreciate the efforts of private sector companies who are giving back to the communities in which they do business.”

Planting native trees has proven to be the first line of defence to tackle climate change. Sharing their importance, Umar Jahangir, Director General Parks & Horticulture Authority, Lahore said, “Environmental degradation has reached a point where it is threatening the survival of people around the world. A component of our work is to spread awareness among the masses about the need for planting more native trees as we need them for our survival as they, in addition to being a source of oxygen help keep the temperatures down.”

Speaking at the event, Fahad Ashraf, Vice-President Coca-Cola Pakistan and Afghanistan said, “We aim to act in ways to create a more sustainable and better-shared future that makes a difference in people’s lives, communities, and our planet. Today’s tree plantation activity is part of that broader commitment.”

As part of the company’s purpose of “Refresh the world - make a difference,” the company will plant 30,000 trees at Jallo Forest and Wildlife Park in Lahore during the ongoing monsoon season.

