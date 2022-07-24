Kaira urges apex court to constitute full bench to hear petition against Dost Mazari's ruling

Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira on Sunday urged the Apex Court to constitute a full bench to hear the petition filed against the ruling issued by Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari in the election of the province's chief minister, APP reported.

Addressing a press conference at Lala Musa, he said that the incumbent government and its allies have their reservation over the current apex court bench which was hearing the current Punjab Chief Minister election case.

Punjab CM re-election: SC hearing on Elahi's petition adjourned till Monday

Kaira stated that the decision of the full court bench would be acceptable to all political parties of the country.

He criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) head, Imran Khan, saying that he was "threatening the national institutions."

Kaira highlighted that members of PML-Q violated the direction of the party head while voting during the election of the province's chief minister, adding that there was no space for such thing in the constitution and rejected the term of "Trustee Chief Minister."

To a question, Kaira said the incumbent regime and its allies will accept the decision of the full court bench.

The Supreme Court on Saturday adjourned the hearing of the petition lodged by PML-Q leader Pervez Ilahi against Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari till Monday (June 25).

Moreover, the apex court also allowed Hamza Shehbaz to remain "trustee" Chief Minister of Punjab until Monday.