Jul 22, 2022
Pakistan

Bilawal supervises dispatch of emergency relief goods for Afghans

  • Consignment will support people affected by devastating flash floods in neighbouring nation
BR Web Desk 22 Jul, 2022

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday highlighted shared Islamabad’s resolve to continue its assistance and relief efforts for the Afghan people.

Speaking at a ceremony held at the Nur Khan Air Base, Rawalpindi to dispatch a consignment of emergency relief assistance to Kandahar, he said that the government and the people of Pakistan stand with Afghans during these difficult times.

The consignment will support those impacted by devastating flash floods caused by torrential rains in eastern Afghanistan.

Bilawal highlighted the importance that Pakistan attaches to its relations with Afghanistan and said the two countries will devise a facilitative trade and transit regime and increase connectivity between them.

Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to launch luxury bus service

On Thursday, Pakistan and Afghanistan agreed on multiple measures for the promotion of trade and commerce.

This understanding was reached during a three-day visit of a 12-member official delegation comprising Secretary Commerce Sualeh Faruqui and Secretary Power Rashid Ahmed Langrial to Kabul.

An official told Business Recorder that the two sides agreed to make all-out efforts to launch a luxury bus service between Peshawar and Jalalabad and Quetta and Kandahar by the end of next month.

It was also agreed that difficulties in visa processing would be addressed through mutual coordination.

Pakistan dispatches relief goods to quake-hit Afghanistan

Last month, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) dispatched relief goods for the earthquake hit people of Afghanistan on special directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The NDMA dispatched consignment including family tents, tarpaulins, blankets and emergency medicines.

“Pakistan has assured all possible support to ameliorate the sufferings of the Afghan people affected by the 6.1 magnitude earthquake which hit parts of Afghanistan on June 22, 2022”, it said.

Pakistan earthquake Afghanistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto flash floods

Pakistani Jul 22, 2022 03:05pm
Actual news Bilawal supervises dispatch of dollars from Pakistan
